Nation & World

Louisville files counterclaim to Rick Pitino lawsuit

The Associated Press

December 13, 2017 07:03 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The University of Louisville has filed a counterclaim to former basketball coach Rick Pitino's lawsuit and is seeking monetary damages from vacated games and bonuses.

WDRB-TV reports the university alleges negligence and "wrongful conduct" by Pitino has tarnished the school's reputation.

The lawsuit noted that the NCAA ordered the school to return money it received for some basketball tournaments. The counterclaim filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court said the school also wants any bonuses and other compensation "wrongly paid" to Pitino for the tournament appearances.

The counterclaim was filed as part of Pitino's breach of contract lawsuit against the U of L Athletic Association for $38.7 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pitino's lawyers argue there is nothing in a federal criminal complaint unsealed in September that ties Pitino to any improper activities.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

    What is usually the strongest meteor shower of the year will peak in the night sky between Dec. 13 and 14. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA)

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky 0:52

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky
This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 0:41

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home
National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow 0:35

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

View More Video