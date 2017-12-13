India's Modi duels with his predecessor amid local election

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, holds hands with his former counterpart Manmohan Singh during a ceremony to pay tributes to security officials who lost their lives in the 2001 attack on Indian parliament, in New Delhi, India. Against the backdrop of an increasingly personal and bitterly fought local election, India is witnessing the unusual spectacle of Modi locked in a bitter verbal duel with his predecessor, accusing the opposition of holding secret meetings with officials from archrival Pakistan to impact the polls. The unsubstantiated allegations have prompted a sharply worded response from Singh. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo