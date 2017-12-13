The Latest: Mali warns IS fighters could come to Africa

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, left, is welcomed by France's President Emmanuel Macron for conference to support the fight against Jihadist in the African Sahel region at the Chateau of the La Celle Saint-Cloud, west of Paris, France, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Presidents, princes and diplomats are in France to breathe life into a young African military force that aims to counter the growing Jihad threat in the Sahel region. Michel Euler AP Photo