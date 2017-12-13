The Latest: Democratic sources: Smith to replace Franken

FILE- In this April 7, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton listens to a question from the media Friday, April 7, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Dayton was set to appoint a replacement Wednesday, Dec. 13, for Sen. Al Franken amid pressure to choose someone who could keep the seat in Democratic hands in a special election next November. Jim Mone, File AP Photo