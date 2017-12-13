Palestinian president says no role for US in peace process

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he delivers a speech at an event in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Leaders and high-ranking officials of Muslim countries will meet Wednesday Dec. 13, in Istanbul for an extraordinary summit to discuss the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Erdogan has been vehemently critical of the U.S. move and said the leaders would relay a "strong message." Pool Photo via AP)