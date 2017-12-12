Alaska lawmaker refuses to resign amid misconduct claims

File - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, state Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, talks with another legislator during a break in the opening session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. The rural Alaska lawmaker has refused calls that he resign amid allegations of inappropriate behavior from seven women. Westlake issued a statement Tuesday evening, Dec. 12, 2017, saying he plans to stay in office. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo