The Latest: Mayor Lee collapsed while shopping at Safeway

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee speaks during a meeting at City Hall in San Francisco by city leaders and community activists to reaffirm the city's commitment to being a sanctuary city in response to Donald Trump's support of deportations and other measures against immigrants. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lee died early Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. He was 65. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo