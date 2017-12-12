Nation & World

Sessions to detail efforts to combat notorious street gang

The Associated Press

December 12, 2017 03:27 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BALTIMORE

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the new chief of Homeland Security will use Baltimore as a backdrop to talk about efforts to combat a notorious gang with law enforcement and immigration actions.

Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (KEERST-jen kneel-sen) will speak Tuesday about the Trump administration's efforts to fight the MS-13 gang. They'll join officials at the U.S. attorney's office.

MS-13 members are suspected of committing high-profile slayings in Maryland, Virginia and New York. A hallmark of the gang, which has ties to Central America, is repeated slashes to a victim's body.

The gang has become a prime target of the Trump administration amid its broader crackdown on immigration. Authorities said a national sweep in October netted more than 200 members.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

    One of the pandas at the National Zoo in Washington had some fun in the snow on Saturday, December 9. Mei Xiang frolicked and rolled down the hill as spectators watched. The zoo’s giant pandas are native to the cold climate of China’s western mountains and are more active during the winter month, the zoo said. The National Weather Service reported that just over two inches of snow fell at the zoo on Saturday

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow 0:35

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow
Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop
Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA 0:21

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA

View More Video