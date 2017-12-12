Nation & World

Northern California house fire spreads, forces evacuations

The Associated Press

December 12, 2017 03:17 AM

December 12, 2017 03:17 AM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Authorities say evacuations are under way in Northern California after a house fire spread to surrounding homes.

The East Bay Times reports the fires began late Monday with a single fire at a two-story house under construction in the hills east of Oakland.

Firefighters with the Oakland Fire Department were battling blazes as embers rained down on million-dollar homes in the surrounding streets.

No word was immediately available on any injuries.

Some Oakland firefighters were in Southern California, helping battle the fifth-largest wildfire in state history.

