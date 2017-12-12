Detained by US, Mexican journalist fears death if deported

In this Oct. 4, 2017 photo provided by The National Press Club shows, Emilio Gutierrez Soto. Advocates for a Mexican journalist detained in a remote West Texas facility asked the U.S. government on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, to grant him asylum instead of deporting him to a country where he believes he'll be killed. Soto fled to the United States a decade ago after articles he wrote alleging corruption in the Mexican military caused his name to land on a hit list, according to his lawyer, Eduardo Beckett. The National Press Club via AP Noel St. John