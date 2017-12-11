Nation & World

Mom of Utah man jailed in Venezuela airs tape on his health

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 09:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

The mother of a Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela for nearly 1½ years is circulating a new audio recording of her son talking about how he's suffering without medical care.

Laurie Holt said Monday that she's sharing the recording Joshua Holt sent by cellphone so people can hear how dire the situation is. She's calling on Venezuela to release him on humanitarian grounds.

In the short recording, he talks about throwing up all night, feeling dizzy and struggling to think.

The 25-year-old traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry a woman. The couple was arrested at her family's Caracas apartment by police who alleged Holt was stockpiling weapons.

Their families say they're innocent.

Joshua Holt has a hearing scheduled Tuesday in Caracas, but most of his previous hearings have been canceled.

