US to help Cambodia preserve Khmer Rouge victims' belongings

U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia William Heidt, second from left, inspects former Khmer Rouge victims' clothes on display with Cambodia's Secretary of State for the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Chuch Phoeun, left, at Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The U.S government provided more than $55,000 to Cambodia for the preserving of personal items belonging to prisoners at a Khmer Rouge prison and torture center in the 1970s. Heng Sinith AP Photo