Nation & World

Trial begins against suspects in Istanbul nightclub attack

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 02:22 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ISTANBUL

A trial has begun in Turkey against dozens of suspects, including the alleged shooter in the New Year's Eve attack that left 39 people dead in Istanbul.

Fifty-seven suspects, mostly foreigners and 51 of them behind bars, were on trial Monday on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Albulkadir Masharipov — the lead suspect — is charged with membership in a terror group, murder, attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, among other charges. The prosecutor is seeking multiple aggravated life sentences.

On Jan. 1, an assailant shot his way into Istanbul's Reina nightclub where hundreds were partying. The assailant escaped and the Islamic State group claimed the attack. Masharipov was caught 15 days later.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turkey has been hit by a string of attacks since 2015, blamed on Kurdish militants and IS.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

    The City of Ferndale has released dash cam video showing an off-duty Michigan police officer driving the wrong way on a one way road before being stopped for a DUI.(Video by City of Ferndale Department of Police Media)

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop
Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA 0:21

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA
Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 2:35

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

View More Video