Nation & World

Mom who drank on night of baby's death to be sentenced

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 11:40 PM

BELFAST, Maine

A Maine woman who told jurors that she drank multiple shots of liquor and smoked marijuana the night of her infant son's death is due to be sentenced this week.

Thirty-two-year-old Miranda Hopkins will appear in court on Wednesday in Belfast.

The Troy resident says she doesn't know how 7-week-old Jaxson died in January, but she previously told police that one of her two autistic sons may have been responsible.

Police say Hopkins had been drinking whisky and told investigators that she must have "blacked out." She said she woke up to find her baby cold and "beat to hell." The baby's cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.

