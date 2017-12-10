People search lists for their voting station outside a polling center during mayoral elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Venezuelans will choose hundreds of mayors on Sunday in elections pitting candidates backed by President Nicolas Maduro against a fractured opposition still bruised by a poor showing in recent gubernatorial voting.
People search lists for their voting station outside a polling center during mayoral elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Venezuelans will choose hundreds of mayors on Sunday in elections pitting candidates backed by President Nicolas Maduro against a fractured opposition still bruised by a poor showing in recent gubernatorial voting. Fernando Llano AP Photo
People search lists for their voting station outside a polling center during mayoral elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Venezuelans will choose hundreds of mayors on Sunday in elections pitting candidates backed by President Nicolas Maduro against a fractured opposition still bruised by a poor showing in recent gubernatorial voting. Fernando Llano AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Early returns say socialists sweep big cities

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 08:22 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CARACAS, Venezuela

The latest on mayoral elections in Venezuela (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Venezuela's ruling socialist party has swept most state capitals and major cities in Sunday's mayoral elections that were boycotted by several opposition parties.

Electoral authorities say the ruling party won in 41 of 42 cities where winners were declared according to early official results. The opposition even lost in strongholds such as Maracaibo and the Caracas-area district of Sucre.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around 47 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. That was down from 58 percent in municipal elections four years ago.

Three of the four major opposition parties refused to field candidates in Sunday's contests because of irregularities and allegations of fraud detected in recent gubernatorial elections.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

    The City of Ferndale has released dash cam video showing an off-duty Michigan police officer driving the wrong way on a one way road before being stopped for a DUI.(Video by City of Ferndale Department of Police Media)

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop
Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA 0:21

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA
Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 2:35

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

View More Video