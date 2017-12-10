Bahrain faith group visits Israel amid Jerusalem tensions

FILE - In this May 21, 2017 file photo, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. An interfaith group from Bahrain is visiting Israel Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, on a trip amid turmoil there over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo