The Latest: US congratulates Iraq on end of war against IS

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 file photo, suspected Islamic State members sit inside a small room in a prison south of Mosul. Iraq said Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 that its war on the Islamic State is over after more than three years of combat operations drove the extremists from all of the territory they once held. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced Iraqi forces were in full control of the country's border with Syria. Bram Janssen, File AP Photo