Several seriously hurt as bus turns on side in San Francisco

The Associated Press

December 08, 2017 11:22 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Authorities say several people have serious injuries after a bus turned on its side on a San Francisco freeway.

The California Highway Patrol and the San Francisco Fire Department say about 30 people were aboard the bus when it crashed on U.S. 101 at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities gave no specifics on exactly how many are injured and how badly they are hurt, but all passengers survived the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear what sort of bus crashed.

All but one lane were closed on the freeway that runs through the heart of the city.

