The Latest: Alaska House leaders urge Westlake to resign

The Latest on allegations of inappropriate behavior by an Alaska lawmaker (all times local):
4:50 p.m.
Leaders of the Alaska House majority coalition are calling for Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake to resign amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.
The statement, released by the House speaker, cites recent reports of inappropriate behavior by Westlake related to his position as a lawmaker. Westlake is a coalition member.
Messages left at Westlake's office and with an aide were not immediately returned Friday.
On Thursday, Westlake said he apologized if an encounter with him had "made anyone uncomfortable." The statement came after a former legislative aide made public her complaints of inappropriate behavior by Westlake.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that six other female aides, who asked to not be identified, said Westlake acted inappropriately toward them or made them feel uncomfortable.
This version has been corrected to show that resignation calls came from House majority leadership.
2:40 p.m.
An Alaska state representative accused of inappropriate behavior by a former legislative aide says he apologizes if an encounter with him "made anyone uncomfortable."
Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake released the statement after allegations against him were made public by the aide, Olivia Garrett, who did not work in Westlake's office.
Garrett complained in a letter last March to House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and House Majority Leader Chris Tuck.
She provided a copy of the letter to The Associated Press, in which she details two instances of "unwelcome physical contact" from Westlake at work-related functions outside the Capitol, including one incident in which she says he grabbed her buttocks.
She told the AP that she came forward because "institutions like the Alaska Legislature don't change without public pressure."
