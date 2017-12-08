Nation & World

Cat curls up in manger, becomes internet star

By Stan Finger

December 08, 2017 07:43 PM

If you have a cat who acts like it’s touched by the divine, then what happened in New York the other day won’t surprise you.

Photographer Brooke Goldman was walking near her apartment in the borough of Queens last Sunday when she spotted something unusual in a Nativity scene: a feline settled comfortably in the basket that was serving as a manger.

"I saw him there, and I just had to take a photo," Goldman, who has been shooting photos professionally for six years, told ABC News. "It was, like, the funniest moment."

She posted the photo on the Catspotting Facebook group and it’s gone viral since then.

There’s no indication what happened to the baby Jesus from the Queens Nativity set.

Based on the its grumpy expression, this feline wasn’t too thrilled with Goldman’s attention. But it’s far from the first kitty to crash a manger scene.

Bored Panda even put together a collection of photos featuring cats who decided to make themselves at home with Mary and Joseph and the infant Jesus.

