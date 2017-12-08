Nation & World

Prominent 9th Circuit judge accused of sexual misconduct

The Associated Press

December 08, 2017 07:00 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

The Washington Post reported Friday that six women are accusing prominent California-based federal appellate court judge Alex Kozinski of inappropriate sexual conduct or comments.

Former clerk Heidi Bond told the newspaper that the 9th Circuit Court judge asked her to look at pornographic images on several occasions in his chambers. She said he asked if she thought the images had been photo-shopped or if it aroused her.

Emily Murphy, who worked for a different judge on the 9th Circuit, said Kozinski approached her and other law clerks in September 2012 and said that she should exercise naked in the often-empty courthouse gym.

Kozinski said in a statement that "it is regrettable that a handful have been offended by something I may have said or done."

The other women are not named.

