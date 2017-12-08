Alaska House leaders ask lawmaker to resign amid complaints

File - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, state Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, talks with another legislator during a break in the opening session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. An Alaska state representative accused of inappropriate behavior by a former legislative aide says he apologizes if an encounter with him "made anyone uncomfortable." Westlake released the statement after allegations against him were made public by the aide, Olivia Garrett, who did not work in Westlake's office. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo