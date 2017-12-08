Palestinian protesters stand on a hill during clashes on the Israeli border following a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, east of Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Palestinian protesters stand on a hill during clashes on the Israeli border following a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, east of Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Adel Hana AP Photo
Palestinian protesters stand on a hill during clashes on the Israeli border following a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, east of Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Adel Hana AP Photo

Nation & World

Israeli warplanes hit targets in Gaza Strip after rockets

The Associated Press

December 08, 2017 02:56 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

JERUSALEM

Israeli warplanes have struck Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 15 people were injured in Friday's air strikes, which followed a day of violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Two Palestinians were killed and dozens were wounded in skirmishes with Israeli troops in the West Bank and Gaza over the course of the day.

The Israeli military said in a statement that aircraft bombed a Hamas military training compound and an ammunition warehouse in response to two rocket launches at Israel. Neither caused injuries or damage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shortly after the air strikes, a third rocket hit the Israeli town of Sderot, damaging vehicles.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

    The City of Ferndale has released dash cam video showing an off-duty Michigan police officer driving the wrong way on a one way road before being stopped for a DUI.(Video by City of Ferndale Department of Police Media)

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop
Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA 0:21

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA
Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 2:35

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

View More Video