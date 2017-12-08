He’s a Harlem rapper, she’s in a retirement home. This word app brought them together

It was words that sparked the friendship between a 22-year-old rapper from East Harlem and an 81-year-old woman who lives in a Florida retirement community.
Spencer Sleyon was randomly paired against Rosalind Guttman in a game of Words with Friends on his phone last summer. They would eventually play more than 300 games against each other, and a friendship was born.
A friendship that would eventually lead to Sleyon traveling more than 1,000 miles to meet his good friend in person for a quick tour of Palm Beach and some lunch.
so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo— High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017
Never miss a local story.
“When I met her it was so natural,” Sleyon told the New York Times. “It wasn’t like anything spectacular, or different than you speaking to one of your friends.”
When the games started, it was strictly business, he told the Times.
Eventually though, they began to use the app’s chat feature to talk about current events and the details of their lives – “just regular, everyday chatting,” he said.
Sleyon joked with his friends about the unusual friendship every time her name would pop up on his phone, he told CBS news, and according to the Times, he would call her his “best friend.”
A few months ago, Sleyon’s friend’s mom, Amy Butler, a pastor at Manhattan’s Riverside Church, overheard him talking about his friendship with Guttman, CBS reported. Butler was touched by the story, and she asked to share the story in an upcoming sermon.
He agreed to let her share the story, but Butler wanted one more thing – she wanted the two friends to meet in person to “really finish the story off,” she told the Times.
So, Butler and Sleyon flew to meet Guttman at her retirement community.
“She’s (81) & lives in a retirement community in Florida. He’s 22 and lives in Harlem,” Butler tweeted. “They met online playing #wordswithfriends. Tomorrow they’ll meet in person. I get to be there.”
She’s 86 & lives in a retirement community in Florida. He’s 22 and lives in Harlem. They met online playing #wordswithfriends. Tomorrow they’ll meet in person. I get to be there. #relationshipschangeus pic.twitter.com/xNJjK3ga6H— Amy Butler (@PastorAmyTRC) December 1, 2017
“It was more beautiful than I could have even imagined,” Butler told the Times. “There was no hint of awkwardness. It was like they were magnetically drawn to each other.”
huge shoutout to @PastorAmyTRC for making this possible tho— High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 2, 2017
Sweet day today with Spencer and his #wordswithfriends friend, Roz, watching them bond in person for the first time. #relationshipschangeus pic.twitter.com/9sW0ojE318— Amy Butler (@PastorAmyTRC) December 1, 2017
Guttman has not spoken to any media outlets, the Times reported, but she did e-mail Butler with a message she could read in her sermon:
“Dearest Amy (Butler),
I’m at a loss for words to describe today. Without question, it was one of the most memorable days of my life. I’m still basking in the glow of warmth and friendship. You and Spencer extended yourselves to me and embraced me in a most unbelievable fashion. My only words in this moment are a humongous thank you. I love you both to the moon and back.
Ms. Roz (Guttman)”
The tweets have since gone viral, and people are loving this heartfelt story.
“A lot of people I saw online said, ‘I needed a story like this, especially with the race relations in this country right now,’ ” Sleyon said.
Thank you for such a heartwarming story. I love to see a story where age nor race matters, just the pure love of friendship. My heart just smiled.— BallbustisAmericanis (@FlashbackBaby) December 2, 2017
Finally, some good news. You made my day (week, year...)— Linda Michel-Cassidy (@no_hum_here) December 2, 2017
This is the part of the Internet I love. People connecting! Just wonderful!— SUSAN BRANCH (@dearsusanbranch) December 3, 2017
Even the game itself loved this story.
“We can’t get enough of this! Amazing,” the Words with Friends Twitter account posted. “Thank you for sharing your story with us.”
We can’t get enough of this! Amazing. Thank you for sharing your story with us. #WWF2 #UseYourWords https://t.co/oXSv2sHYkB— Words With Friends (@WordsWFriends) December 2, 2017
Comments