Conyers' House seat to remain vacant for nearly a year

FILE - In this July 16, 2011file photo, John Conyers, III poses with his father Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., in Detroit. John Conyers' resignation from the U.S. House amid sexual harassment allegations unlocks the seat he's held for more than a half-century. The 88-year-old endorsed his son, political neophyte John Conyers III. Coleman Young II son of Detroit's first black mayor Coleman A. Young, plans Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, to announce his candidacy for the 13th Congressional District office vacated this week by Conyers. Detroit News via AP File Ricardo Thomas