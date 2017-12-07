Students are led out of Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.
Students are led out of Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation. The Daily Times via AP Jon Austria
Students are led out of Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation. The Daily Times via AP Jon Austria

Nation & World

New Mexico school shooting leaves 2 students, suspect dead

The Associated Press

December 07, 2017 12:37 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

AZTEC, N.M.

A shooting at a high school in a small New Mexico town left two students and the suspect dead, authorities said Thursday as schools throughout the area remained on lockdown as a precaution.

State police did not release any details about the shooter but confirmed the other two people who were killed attended Aztec High School. The school of about 900 students was cordoned off as authorities cleared the buildings and teens were taken to another location.

A crowd of nervous parents gathered outside City Hall to wait for more information as officers tried to reassure them about the safety of their children.

"The families of the victims were notified immediately. They are in our thoughts and prayers," state police said in a statement on social media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State and federal authorities are investigating what led to the shooting and did not immediately release any details about the circumstances.

Aztec is a rural community of 6,500 people in the heart of northwestern New Mexico's oil and gas country and near the Navajo Nation. Its main street is lined by old brick buildings that date back more than a century.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA

    A rapidly growing fire in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest destroyed 30 homes on December 5, the LA Times reported. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a state of emergency and evacuation orders were in place. Aerial footage of the blaze, dubbed the Creek fire, was recorded by Michael Dubron of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA 0:21

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA
Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 2:35

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple
Video shows car crashing through gate 0:20

Video shows car crashing through gate

View More Video