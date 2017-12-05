Nation & World

Montana high school basketball team posts a 102-0 shutout

The Associated Press

December 05, 2017 06:04 PM

GREAT FALLS, Mont.

A northeastern Montana high school girls' basketball team posted a 102-0 shutout of a short-handed opponent last weekend.

Brockton coach Terrence Johnson tells the Great Falls Tribune he usually has nine or 10 girls available, but due to several reasons, only suited up five Friday against the much taller and more experienced Froid-Medicine Lake team. Brockton's roster included an eighth-grader.

Froid-Medicine Lake, with three players that are at least 6 feet tall, built a 59-0 halftime lead. The game clock ran continuously in the second half.

Coach Lance Brekke said he felt bad for the Brockton players and he doesn't want to see something like that happen again.

Johnson says his team holds no ill feelings toward their opponents. He says his girls did everything possible to score.

