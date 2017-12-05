This Kansas dog was abandoned in Maryland. Now he’s on his way home to Wichita

A Wichita dog who ended up in Maryland is on his way back home to be reunited with his family, an animal rescue group based out of Ridgely, Maryland has said.
Zimba, a pit bull mix, was found as a stray in Ridgely on Nov. 25, according to Caroline County Humane Society.
Fortunately, he had a microchip. Unfortunately, it was traced back to Wichita – about 1,300 miles away from Caroline County.
The humane society called the number and spoke to Zimba’s human mom, they posted on Facebook, and now they are sharing his story.
Zimba’s mom’s boyfriend had left Kansas – with Zimba – to visit Maryland for a brief stay. While he was in Maryland, the couple broke up, and the rescue group said the now ex-boyfriend abandoned Zimba while he was out of state.
“She had been searching for Zimba and wanted him home,” the humane society posted on Facebook. “Now the big dilemma. How could we get him back to Wichita, Kansas?”
Caroline County Humane Society said it tried contacting airlines, but it was an unsuccessful attempt. Zimba’s mom was not able to drive to pick him up because of commitments to her children and job. They said they also tried to contact the humane society where Zimba was adopted for some help, but that also proved unsuccessful.
“Enter our hero ... Zach, who actually used to work at the Caroline County Humane Society,” the humane society posted on Facebook. “Zach stepped up and offered to drive Zimba all the way to Wichita.”
Zimba and Zach’s road trip to Wichita began on Dec. 5, according to the post.
“We will keep you updated as they work their way from Ridgely, Maryland to Wichita, Kansas,” the society posted. “Kind of like The Wizard of Oz story.”
To follow Zimba’s journey, visit https://www.facebook.com/CarolineCountyHumane/.
Caroline County Humane Society said Zach is road-tripping strictly as a volunteer, so they are trying to raise money to cover his gas, tolls and other road trip expenses.
If you would like to donate, you can do so via PayPal at www.carolinehumane.org.
“Be sure to note on your donation that it is for Zach and Zimba’s Great Adventure,” the society posted. “Thank you so much. Godspeed to our Travelers.”
