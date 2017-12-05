Nation & World

Turkey's president says New York trial is US conspiracy

The Associated Press

December 05, 2017 06:11 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Turkey's president says the New York trial of a Turkish banker is a U.S. conspiracy being staged to "blackmail" and "blemish" his country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) spoke Tuesday in Ankara, Turkey. His comments came as the trial of Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla continued in its second week.

Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab described criminal activities he was forced to divulge after he pleaded guilty to seven charges in October and became a government cooperator. His testimony likely will win him leniency at sentencing.

The defense says Atilla is "not corrupt."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Erdogan says the trial is a ploy to distract Turkey while Washington hatches plans to strengthen Syrian Kurdish groups Turkey considers to be terrorists.

U.S. prosecutors say claims the trial resulted from political maneuvering are "ridiculous."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior
Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

View More Video