K-State student shares photo of Chick-fil-A blimp ‘spying’ on her family’s dairy

It is no question that the Chick-fil-A cows want you to eat more chicken.
Chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders ... if it is made of chicken, it is a win in the eyes of a Chick-fil-A cow.
So it should come as no surprise that the cows may be keeping an eye on some dairy farmers – and those “burger eaterz.”
K-State agriculture student Topanga McBride recently shared a tweet with the text, “I guess my grandfather’s Holsteins started working for @ChickfilA. They flew their blimp over the dairy yesterday.”
Never miss a local story.
Attached to the tweet was a photo of the blimp – a red blimp picturing a cow with binoculars and the text, “We see u burger eaterz.”
I guess my grandfather's Holsteins started working for @ChickfilA. They flew their blimp over the dairy yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yAN544ZGG3— Topanga McBride (@reallifetopanga) December 1, 2017
“I will say that my family is very ‘guilty’ of being burger eaters and my grandfather makes some great ones, so Chick-fil-A got us there,” McBride wrote in a Twitter message. “My grandfather actually just sold off some of his Holsteins, but I don’t think he realized they’d start working for Chick-fil-A!”
The blimp flew over her grandfather Jerome La Salvia’s dairy in Arizona last week.
La Salvia said he wasn’t too sure if it was just a coincidence, but he was almost positive that it was going to run into something – oh, and he was very surprised by the blimp’s appearance.
“When I got the photo, I almost didn’t believe it,” McBride said. “This is the kind of coincidence you see happening to other people, so it was even funnier seeing it happen to my family.”
McBride studies agriculture communications at K-State, so she said she is fascinated by food-marketing campaigns.
“While sometimes I’m disappointed by food products hating on each other, Chick-fil-A’s is done in good humor,” she said. “We actually get the Chick-Fil-A calendar every year because we love the humorous pictures of the cows.”
While McBride said she is a little jealous she did not get to see the blimp in person, she is holding onto hope that she’ll also get to see it in person one day.
“I am curious as to where that blimp was headed though, maybe the cows are on their way to Kansas to spy on me next,” she said.
Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the blimp and its intentions.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments