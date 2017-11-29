‘You got me’: Officer jolts partner with Taser during arrest

One Ohio police officer will never forget this Thanksgiving.
While making an arrest on Nov. 23 in Riverside, the officer inadvertently shocked his partner with his Taser while making an arrest. The mishap has attracted international attention.
The two officers were attempting to arrest a suspect as they investigated a domestic violence report in Riverside, which is near Dayton in southeast Ohio, the Dayton Daily News reported. The suspect refused to provide identification, so the officers attempted to pull him from the car where he was in the passenger seat.
He resisted their efforts, and as the struggle continued one officer used his Taser. Both the suspect and the second officer were struck by prongs and both were jolted by the electric charge, PoliceOne.com reported.
“You got me!” the stricken officer said to his partner after he fell to the ground and rolled.
“Sorry, Nick,” the first officer responded.
The stricken officer fell backward and struck his head on the pavement when he was tased. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
The suspect was arrested and pleaded not guilty early this week to three charges connected with the incident, Cleveland.com reported.
The incident has drawn barbs from cyberspace. Digg.com used the term “overeager,” for instance, and The Daily Telegraph in London referred to him as “blundering” in a story about the arrest.
