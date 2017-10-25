Officer helps brighten day for student left at school on his birthday

When an elementary school student was not picked up from school on his birthday, a police officer stepped up and helped the student celebrate.
Officer Darryl Robinson of the Green Bay Police Department in Wisconsin responded to the school when the child was not picked up at the end of the day. The child’s parent is in jail and the school had no other known family contacts.
After Robinson learned it was the student’s birthday, he took him to get cheeseburgers at McDonald’s for his birthday meal. The local McDonald’s gives the department cheeseburger coupons to hand out when needed.
He also took the child for a ride in the police car, according to Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook post.
Afterward, family was eventually located and the child was dropped off.
“Thank you to community partners, like McDonald’s, that allow us to help out others in small ways during our interactions throughout the shifts,” the department posted. “Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child’s birthday; we are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments