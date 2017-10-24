Nation & World

Man finds intruder playing guitar on his couch in middle of night

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 9:50 PM

They awoke to the sound of a thump and their dog growling — and things only got weirder from there for a couple in Colorado Sunday morning.

The male resident told police he walked downstairs in his Boulder home and came across a man wearing a maroon stocking cap and playing the guitar on a couch, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

When the resident said “Hello,” the intruder replied, “I live across the street.” He then handed over the guitar, apologized, and left.

The resident told police the unwanted visitor did not appear to be drunk or under the influence of any substances.

Officers found the suspect a short time later and he was identified by the couple that live in the house. He denied being in anyone’s house and told police he had been drinking and was making his way back to the University of Colorado’s east campus.

The couple noted that nothing appeared to have been stolen or damaged in the house, which had been left unlocked. But officers found lipstick in the intruder’s possession that the homeowners recognized had been taken from their car, which had also been left unlocked.

The intruder is free on bond and is due in court on Wednesday for the formal filing of charges.

There is no word on what song he was playing when he was confronted.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting
Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire 0:39

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire
Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 3:17

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

View More Video