Man finds intruder playing guitar on his couch in middle of night

They awoke to the sound of a thump and their dog growling — and things only got weirder from there for a couple in Colorado Sunday morning.
The male resident told police he walked downstairs in his Boulder home and came across a man wearing a maroon stocking cap and playing the guitar on a couch, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.
When the resident said “Hello,” the intruder replied, “I live across the street.” He then handed over the guitar, apologized, and left.
The resident told police the unwanted visitor did not appear to be drunk or under the influence of any substances.
Officers found the suspect a short time later and he was identified by the couple that live in the house. He denied being in anyone’s house and told police he had been drinking and was making his way back to the University of Colorado’s east campus.
The couple noted that nothing appeared to have been stolen or damaged in the house, which had been left unlocked. But officers found lipstick in the intruder’s possession that the homeowners recognized had been taken from their car, which had also been left unlocked.
The intruder is free on bond and is due in court on Wednesday for the formal filing of charges.
There is no word on what song he was playing when he was confronted.
