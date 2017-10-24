This 3-year-old loves Target so much that her mom gave her a Target-themed birthday.
This toddler loves Target so much, it was her birthday theme

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 11:40 AM

There’s the bullseyes and popcorn and the ravishing color red.

There’s the pushing of the carts, the wandering through the aisles and the Dollar Spot filled with goodies you did not even realize you needed.

Yes, this is Target, and it’s more than just a store for 3-year-old Charlie Kern. She loves Target so much that her mom, Emily Kern, gave her a Target-themed birthday.

“Just wanted to share my 3 year old daughters LOVEEEE for Target,” Emily Kern of Pennsylvania posted to the store’s Facebook page. “Wanted a Target birthday party so a Target birthday party we had!!!

The party had its own Target Cafe with pizza, pretzels, hot dogs and of course a red-and-white cake. But there were no goodie bags at this party.

Instead, guests had the opportunity to shop in a homemade Target “Dollar Spot.”

“I got bulk items of toys and candy and bubbles and put them in bins so the kids could ‘shop’ for whatever they wanted,” Emily Kern told CafeMom. “I had gone to my local Target and they were kind enough to give me a bunch of checkout bags as well as stickers for the kids. I think that was their favorite spot of the day!”

Target loved Charlie’s Target style.

“Aww, we’re loving her #TargetStyle,” the store commented back to Kern.

Emily Kern’s Oct. 18 post to Target has received more than 30,000 comments, 168,000 reactions and more than 17,000 shares.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

