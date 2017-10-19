A baby raccoon peers out from a log in a holding pen at a home in this file photo.
Nation & World

Cute cuddles: ‘Unusual companions’ found keeping each other warm

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 19, 2017 02:32 PM

When you’re cold, there is almost nothing like the cuddles of a kitten to bring you warmth – even if you are a raccoon.

A Tennessee animal control officer found these two “unusual companions” cuddling for warmth in a dumpster in Knoxville.

According to the department, officer Nick Powell responded to an animal trapped in a dumpster, and when he looked inside, it was not just one animal stuck in the dumpster.

Rather, he found the cutest pair. A kitten and baby raccoon were cuddled up in the corner keeping each other warm.

Both animals were rescued by Powell. The raccoon was relocated and released, and the kitten was taken to Young Williams Animal Center, according to its Facebook post.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

