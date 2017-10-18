Where’s the spare? One third of new vehicles don’t have extra tire

If you just assume your new car has a spare tire, you might find yourself in an even worse situation if your tire goes flat.
New research from AAA found that 28 percent of 2017 model year vehicles do not come with a spare tire as part of standard equipment in the automaker’s attempt to reduce weight and improve fuel economy.
“Having a flat tire can be a nuisance for drivers, but not having a spare could put them in an even more aggravating situation,” said AAA Kansas spokeswoman Jennifer Haugh. “This can turn the relatively routine process of changing a tire at the roadside into an inconvenient and costly situation that requires a tow to a repair facility.”
While new vehicles do have tire pressure monitoring systems that will alert drivers when their tire pressure gets low, AAA’s data shows that tire-related problems are one of the top reasons drivers call for roadside assistance.
As a replacement for a spare tire, some automakers are including kits that can temporarily repair small punctures in flat tires. However, a 2015 AAA study found that tire-inflator kits cannot provide temporary fixes for many tire-related problems. These kits also only have a shelf life of four to eight years, and they can cost up to 10 times more than a tire repair.
“With low-profile tires and the elimination of a spare tire, many newer vehicles are especially vulnerable to roadside tire trouble,” Haugh said in a release. “AAA Kansas urges drivers to make it a priority to check their vehicle’s equipment and know what to do if faced with a flat tire.”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Three AAA tips regarding your spare tire — or lack of one.
▪ Do not assume there is a spare. Check to see if one can be purchased with your new vehicle if it is not already included.
▪ Inspect all five tires before driving, and check tire pressures monthly.
▪ Read the manual of your tire-inflator kit and check its expiration date.
