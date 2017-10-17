This girls World War II costume has created controversy online.
This girls World War II costume has created controversy online. Candy Apple Costumes Screen capture

Costume based off Anne Frank creates controversy online

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 17, 2017 11:25 AM

After people took to social media to express their anger with a costume that appeared to be based off Holocaust victim Anne Frank, at least one retailer has confirmed they pulled the costume from their website.

The costume was found available at many retailers, including Walmart.com, HalloweenCostumes.com, Fun.com and CandyAppleCostumes.com.

“We can always learn from the struggles of history!” the costume description read. “Unfortunately, World War II shook the world in a way that no one could have foreseen ... Now, your child can play the role of a World War II here with this girls World War II costume.

A spokesman from Fun Costumes issued this statement, in which he clarified that the costume is not just for Halloween, but also for school projects and plays. Regardless, the retailer has pulled the costume from the site.

The costume is also no longer available on Walmart.com.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

