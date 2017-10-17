Costume based off Anne Frank creates controversy online

After people took to social media to express their anger with a costume that appeared to be based off Holocaust victim Anne Frank, at least one retailer has confirmed they pulled the costume from their website.
Hero admiration or profiting off one of worst events in world history The Holocaust?
The costume was found available at many retailers, including Walmart.com, HalloweenCostumes.com, Fun.com and CandyAppleCostumes.com.
“We can always learn from the struggles of history!” the costume description read. “Unfortunately, World War II shook the world in a way that no one could have foreseen ... Now, your child can play the role of a World War II here with this girls World War II costume.
A spokesman from Fun Costumes issued this statement, in which he clarified that the costume is not just for Halloween, but also for school projects and plays. Regardless, the retailer has pulled the costume from the site.
The costume is also no longer available on Walmart.com.
October 16, 2017
