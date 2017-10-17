In light of #MeToo, men respond with #HowIWillChange

After actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Sunday night to show the magnitude of women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted through #MeToo hashtag, men are now responding with their own hashtag.
#HowIWillChange.
If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
Men on Twitter are tweeting #HowIWillChange, detailing how they will change their actions to stop sexual harassment and assault after Milano’s tweet received more than 59,000 replies.
The #MeToo hashtag was used more than 100,000 times on Twitter and was also shared on Facebook.
The #HowIWillChange hashtag was started by Benjamin Law, who encouraged men to change in light of all the women who have been abused.
In the thread started by Law, he shared how he will change, including regularly donating to a local women’s shelter, reporting rapists and recognizing that he does not have to be a perpetrator to be a “bad guy.”
Guys, it's our turn.— Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017
After yesterday's endless #MeToo stories of women being abused, assaulted and harassed, today we say #HowIWillChange.
#HowIWillChange: Recognise anything we offer to do using this hashtag is already done by women every day and they cop endless abuse for it.— Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017
Men have following Law’s action, using the hashtag while committing to take action against sexual abuse.
I will never blame a victim, and I will never stand and watch as a man makes unwanted advances on a woman #HowIWillChange— Michael (@TrippyTrappy_Jr) October 17, 2017
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments