Screenshot/Twitter
Screenshot/Twitter

Nation & World

In light of #MeToo, men respond with #HowIWillChange

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 17, 2017 10:25 AM

After actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Sunday night to show the magnitude of women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted through #MeToo hashtag, men are now responding with their own hashtag.

#HowIWillChange.

Men on Twitter are tweeting #HowIWillChange, detailing how they will change their actions to stop sexual harassment and assault after Milano’s tweet received more than 59,000 replies.

The #MeToo hashtag was used more than 100,000 times on Twitter and was also shared on Facebook.

The #HowIWillChange hashtag was started by Benjamin Law, who encouraged men to change in light of all the women who have been abused.

In the thread started by Law, he shared how he will change, including regularly donating to a local women’s shelter, reporting rapists and recognizing that he does not have to be a perpetrator to be a “bad guy.”

Men have following Law’s action, using the hashtag while committing to take action against sexual abuse.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire

    Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen were surprised to discover that their parents' dog Izzy was uninjured in a ferocious wildfire that destroyed their Santa Rosa neighborhood.

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire 0:39

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire
Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 3:17

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars
Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

View More Video