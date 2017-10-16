What a trade: Szechuan sauce for a Volkswagen

What would you do for a single serving of Szechuan sauce?
The promotional dipping sauce offered by McDonald’s for just one day was based off the show “Rick & Morty,” and some traveled hours and even across state lines to get their hands on the sauce.
But many came up empty handed. And now the sauce is worth hundreds.
People who were lucky enough to get a packet of Szechuan sauce have turned to eBay and Facebook trade groups asking for as much as $550 in exchange for the sauce.
At least one person finds the sauce much more valuable than a few hundred bucks – or even a car.
Rachel Marie from Macomb, Michigan, is the new owner of a Volkswagen Golf Mk4, according to an Oct. 10 Facebook post in “Pin Nation.”
“Thank you for the insane trade on the VW Golf Mk4 for the legendary Szechuan sauce,” she posted. “Duane Kimmel, I hope you get lost in the sauce!”
Marie told the Drive she was just hoping to trade for a new pin collection.
“I didn’t even think I was going to get pin offers,” she told the Drive. “Then he offered the car.”
If you don’t have an extra car or $550 to trade for the sauce, you don’t need to worry.
McDonald’s said in an Oct. 8 statement – two days before Marie received a car for the sauce – that they have lots more Szechuan sauce coming to more of their locations as soon as this winter. Oh, and they will offer it for more than just one day.
You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments