Mississippi school pulls “To Kill a Mockingbird” from curriculum

“To Kill a Mockingbird” has been pulled from a Mississippi junior high’s curriculum because language in the literary classic “makes people uncomfortable,” officials said.
Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about racial inequality in a small southern town was being taught in an 8th grade English class of the Biloxi School District. The book will be available in the school libraries, but won’t be part of the curriculum, officials say.
When “Mockingbird” was published in 1960, it was projected to sell a few thousand books. To date, however, it has sold an estimated 40 million copies and has been translated into 40 different languages.
The movie based on the book won three Oscars, including Best Actor for Gregory Peck.
But the book has often been banned or challenged by school districts and libraries since it was published in 1960. A school board in Louisiana, for example, lifted a 12-year ban on “To Kill a Mockingbird” in 2013.
It ranked 21st in the American Library Association’s list of Top 100 books banned or challenged between 2000 and 2009.
That list includes a number of books that were wildly popular or are considered classics, among them J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books, John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and J.D. Salinger’s “Catcher in the Rye.”
