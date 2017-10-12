Talking drone is trying to lure students away from an Ohio school

It used to just be strangers on the playground who children had to watch out for.
But now, students in an Ohio school district are watching out for a drone, which was spotted trying to lure them away from the Windemere Community Learning Center’s school playground.
The drone has allegedly tried communicating to students and has been seen three to four times by both kids and adults, according to FOX Cleveland.
“They shared with me that this drone has some type of voice capability and that they were communicating with the kids that were up here playing, talking to them,” principal Megan Lee-Wilfong told FOX.
According to WKYC, Lee-Wilfond sent a letter to school parents warning them about the drone.
“The drone was trying to interact with them... wanted to see if they would meet them at a dollar store which is about three blocks away from where the school is,” Daniel Rambler, director of student support services and security, said.
The district has warned parents to accompany children to the playground.
“We’ve always known of stranger danger, and we teach it to kids constantly, but it’s now not just people, but things,” Rambler told WKYC. “Make sure you go over with your kids, what are your expectations if your kids are on the playground and somebody comes up to them, what is your expectation of what they do. Same thing if there’s a remote control device that does that.”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
