Students smelled something odd; then the hazmat team was called

We’re just a week into October, and the pumpkin spice trend is catching on strong.
Maybe a little too strong.
High school students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore were evacuated Thursday afternoon after an odd smell was found on the third floor, The Baltimore Sun reported.
“It was a smell that they certainly weren’t used to,” Bill Heiser, the school’s president, told the Sun. “It appeared to be getting stronger.”
Heiser said several students and teachers reported difficulty breathing. According to the Sun, the fire department was called, and after arriving, the fire department requested a hazmat team.
The team ran several tests for hazardous materials, and all of them were negative, according to Baltimore fire spokesman Roman Clark.
He said two students and three adults were taken to the hospital for ailing stomachs, and firefighters opened windows to air out the smell.
It wasn’t until after that when the smell was located.
The source was not a leaking chemical from a chemistry class, but rather, an aerosal plug-in — pumpkin spice flavored.
Clark told the Sun there was no danger, but “It’s better safe than sorry.”
Classes resumed Friday, according to a statement by the school.
