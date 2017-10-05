Nation & World

Ex-judge accused of requesting nude photos pleads guilty

By KELLY P. KISSEL Associated Press

October 05, 2017 11:22 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A former Arkansas judge accused of giving lighter sentences to defendants in return for nude photographs and sexual favors has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and witness tampering charges.

Joseph Boeckmann had been set for trial later this month but changed his plea to guilty Thursday in federal court.

The head of the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission has called the allegations among the worst cases of judicial misconduct in state history.

Boeckmann will be sentenced at a later date. His plea agreement suggests at least two and a half years in prison, though the judge isn't required to follow the recommendation.

Boeckmann spoke only briefly during Thursday's hearing to acknowledge his guilty plea and answer the judge's questions about whether he understood the agreement.

