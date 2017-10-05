Nation & World

Macron offers to mediate between Iraqi government and Kurds

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 3:54 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron is offering for France to mediate between the Iraqi government and Kurds seeking independence after a controversial referendum.

Macron made the offer after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Paris on Thursday in wide-ranging talks about French support for the fight against the Islamic State group and rebuilding Iraqi's economy.

Macron said France and others are worried about the situation of the Kurds after last month's referendum, and said France supports the stability and territorial integrity of Iraq. He insisted on the importance of "national reconciliation and inclusive governance" that includes Kurds, "with whom France maintains close ties."

Macron said dialogue "is the only path" and "France is ready . to contribute actively to mediation."

