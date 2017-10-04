Federal government: No threatened species listing for walrus

EMBARGO 9 am EDT WED., OCT. 4, 2017 & CHECK CAPTION WITH STORY FILE - In this April 18, 2004, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pacific walrus cows and yearlings rest on ice in Alaska. The Trump administration will not add Pacific walrus to the threatened species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, that it can't say with certainty that walrus are likely to become endangered despite an extensive loss of Arctic sea ice due to global warming.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File

Joel Garlich-Miller