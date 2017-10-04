EMBARGO 9 am EDT WED., OCT. 4, 2017 & CHECK CAPTION WITH STORY FILE - In this April 18, 2004, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pacific walrus cows and yearlings rest on ice in Alaska. The Trump administration will not add Pacific walrus to the threatened species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, that it can't say with certainty that walrus are likely to become endangered despite an extensive loss of Arctic sea ice due to global warming.
Nation & World

Federal government: No threatened species listing for walrus

By DAN JOLING Associated Press

October 04, 2017 8:14 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

The Trump administration will not add the Pacific walrus to a list of threatened species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it can't say with certainty that the walrus are likely to become endangered, despite the extensive loss of Arctic sea ice due to global warming.

Walruses use sea ice for resting, breeding and avoiding predators.

The agency says that since 2011, walruses have adapted to sea ice loss by foraging from shore.

The agency's marine mammal management chief in Alaska, Patrick Lemons, says the walrus population is robust and that hunting has declined.

The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned to list the walrus. Climate science director Shaye Wolf has said the group likely would sue if the agency rejected a threatened species listing.

