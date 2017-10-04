Nation & World

Scooter on fire near Jordanian office in Paris; no one hurt

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 3:57 AM

PARIS

A scooter caught fire, setting off a small explosion outside the office of Jordan's military attache in Paris, local police and Jordan's Foreign Ministry said.

The fire caused minor damage, but no injuries.

Police are investigating whether the fire was accidental.

A police official told The Associated Press that the scooter caught fire Wednesday morning and caused a small explosion. The fire caused damage to a diplomatic vehicle and was extinguished.

At the scene, a few police officers guarded the area. Traffic was functioning normally on the leafy, elegant Avenue Foch, one of the most prestigious streets in the French capital.

The Jordanian embassy and the office of the military attache are in separate areas of Paris.

Videos

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

