Pakistan executes 3 militants convicted over terror attacks

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 12:51 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's military says authorities have executed three militants sentenced to death by military courts after being convicted of carrying out terror attacks in recent years.

A statement from the military says the executions took place at a prison in the country's northwest on Wednesday.

The executions came day after a rights group, Justice Project Pakistan, expressed concern over the multitude of executions taking place, saying that the country has sent 477 prisoners to the gallows since 2014.

The group also announced a weeklong public awareness campaign against executions ahead of World Day Against the Death Penalty, Oct. 10.

Pakistan halted executions in 2008 due to pressure from rights groups but reinstated capital punishment after the Taliban attacked a school in the city of Peshawar, killing 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

