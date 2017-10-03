A photo on Twitter shows passengers waiting on a London commuter train after a man incited passengers to panic by reading from the Bible. The stopped train and cause a 12-hour delay.
A photo on Twitter shows passengers waiting on a London commuter train after a man incited passengers to panic by reading from the Bible. The stopped train and cause a 12-hour delay. Screen capture
A photo on Twitter shows passengers waiting on a London commuter train after a man incited passengers to panic by reading from the Bible. The stopped train and cause a 12-hour delay. Screen capture

Nation & World

'Death is not the end:' He was reading the Bible on a crowded train. Passengers fled

By Joshua Tehee

jteheed@fresnobee.com

October 03, 2017 2:11 PM

A passenger on a London train sent his fellow riders into a panic, forcing the doors open and fleeing their Monday morning commute -- all because he was reading from the Bible.

It was the Old Testament, obviously.

The man was well spoken and calm as he began to read, Ian O’Sullivan told the Guardian.

“He said: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to talk to you about something and that something is the word of the Lord, Jesus Christ. He’s here to heal your sins. The Bible tells you that homosexuality is a sin and sex before marriage is a sin. You need to repent,’” O’Sullivan said.

Other passengers said the man referred to “doomsday” and the afterlife and used the phrase: “Death is not the end.” Someone told guards the man said he had a bomb and was going to kill them all, according to a passenger who was live tweeting the event. The man “said nothing of the sort,” that passenger tweeted.

Still, scared commuters began to flee, forcing open the doors of the train car and climbing frantically onto the tracks. Rail power lines were cut and trains on the route were disrupted for nearly 12 hours, according to the BBC.

The man eventually quit reading after someone informed him that he was scaring people, O’Sullivan said.

“The guy stopped and stood there with his head down.”

While no one was injured, the man was questioned and searched by British Transport Police officers, but not arrested, according to the Guardian.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found
Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 0:17

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma
From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 1:41

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

View More Video