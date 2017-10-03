'Death is not the end:' He was reading the Bible on a crowded train. Passengers fled

A passenger on a London train sent his fellow riders into a panic, forcing the doors open and fleeing their Monday morning commute -- all because he was reading from the Bible.
It was the Old Testament, obviously.
The man was well spoken and calm as he began to read, Ian O’Sullivan told the Guardian.
“He said: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to talk to you about something and that something is the word of the Lord, Jesus Christ. He’s here to heal your sins. The Bible tells you that homosexuality is a sin and sex before marriage is a sin. You need to repent,’” O’Sullivan said.
Other passengers said the man referred to “doomsday” and the afterlife and used the phrase: “Death is not the end.” Someone told guards the man said he had a bomb and was going to kill them all, according to a passenger who was live tweeting the event. The man “said nothing of the sort,” that passenger tweeted.
Some idiot woman is outside the train saying to the guard the guy said he had a bomb and was going to kill us all. Said nothing of the sort— Ian (@cyclingbetting) October 2, 2017
Still, scared commuters began to flee, forcing open the doors of the train car and climbing frantically onto the tracks. Rail power lines were cut and trains on the route were disrupted for nearly 12 hours, according to the BBC.
The man eventually quit reading after someone informed him that he was scaring people, O’Sullivan said.
“The guy stopped and stood there with his head down.”
While no one was injured, the man was questioned and searched by British Transport Police officers, but not arrested, according to the Guardian.
Cops, transport police here to meet him, all very calm, police shake his hand, take him to chat. Some people offer to be witness for him pic.twitter.com/u4NZN8o1HT— Ian (@cyclingbetting) October 2, 2017
