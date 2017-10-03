FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, a U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. The Associated Press has learned that frightening attacks on U.S. personnel in Havana struck the heart of America's spy network in Cuba, with intelligence operatives among the first and most severely affected victims. Individuals familiar with the situation say it wasn't until U.S. spies, posted to the embassy under diplomatic cover, reported hearing bizarre sounds and even stranger physical effects that the United States realized something was wrong.
Nation & World

Ties threatened: US to ask Cuba to cut most of its diplomats

By JOSH LEDERMAN and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

October 03, 2017 2:15 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. officials say the Trump administration plans to ask Cuba to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington in response to last week's U.S. move to cut its own embassy staff in Havana by a similar amount.

Only days ago, the United States and Cuba maintained dozens of diplomats in newly re-opened embassies in Havana and Washington. The embassies were powerful symbols of a warming relationship.

But now both countries are poised to cut their embassies by more than half following uncanny, unexplained attacks threatening delicate ties between the Cold War rivals. It's been less than three years since the U.S. and Cuba renewed diplomatic relations.

The U.S. says at least 21 American government workers in Havana have been attacked. Some have symptoms involving hearing, cognition, balance and vision.

