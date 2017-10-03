Ties threatened: US to ask Cuba to cut most of its diplomats

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, a U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. The Associated Press has learned that frightening attacks on U.S. personnel in Havana struck the heart of America's spy network in Cuba, with intelligence operatives among the first and most severely affected victims. Individuals familiar with the situation say it wasn't until U.S. spies, posted to the embassy under diplomatic cover, reported hearing bizarre sounds and even stranger physical effects that the United States realized something was wrong. Desmond Boylan, File AP Photo