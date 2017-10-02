More Videos

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 4:37

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 0:57

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it.

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

How we got the Big Ditch 6:57

How we got the Big Ditch

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Ward throws hat in governor's race 2:14

Ward throws hat in governor's race

    LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 500 and the count of dead to 58 hours after this press briefing.

LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 500 and the count of dead to 58 hours after this press briefing.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma

Local

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma

The winds of Hurricane Irma were so intense that Wichita doctor Dan Reimer could see trees being flattened and limbs being stripped as he watched from an elevated floor of the only hospital on St. Thomas of the Virgin Islands.

Busch Gardens moves flock of flamingos ahead of Hurricane Irma

Nation & World

Busch Gardens moves flock of flamingos ahead of Hurricane Irma

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay moved its flock of flamingos to a shelter on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, as Hurricane Irma swept northward along Florida’s Gulf Coast. The theme park activated an emergency plan to safeguard its 12,000 animal residents as the Category 2 storm made landfall near Naples, Florida, after having brought devastation to the Florida Keys and several Caribbean island nations. This video shows zoo staff moving the flamingos to their temporary new home.

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Weather

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

National

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Weather

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."